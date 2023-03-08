WATERLOO -- West High student Lydia Newsome won the Iowa Poetry Out Loud 2023 state competition.
Newsome is the first student from Waterloo to win the competition.
Representing Iowa, she will go to the National Poetry Competition in Washington DC for a chance to win $50,000.
She also received $500 for West High to purchase poetry books for the school.
