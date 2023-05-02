WATERLOO — A West High School student will soon take to the stage in Washington, D.C. to perform poetry after becoming the state champion.

Lydia Newsome, 17, will be one of 50 students across the U.S. to compete in the Poetry Out Loud national competition.

For the competition, students memorize and recite poems they select from a collection of more than 1,200 classic and contemporary poems. After competing at districts, which took place in Cedar Falls, Newsome went to Iowa City to compete at the state competition. After winning first place out of seven other competitors, she heads to semifinals on May 9.

There are three semifinals and the top three students from each of those semifinals will move onto the national finals on May 10.

The national champion will win $20,000, second place will win $10,000 and third place will win $5,000.

Newsome said she first became interested in poetry during her sophomore year. Her first introduction was in class – learning about Shakespeare. She said at first she thought it was boring.

“And then the second time around, I was kind of reading into it more and it was some pretty strong literature,” she said. “Going back and analyzing, it makes a difference because after rereading it I would think about it and I was like ‘Huh, that’s pretty interesting.’”

Analysis is important for Newsome. She asks questions of herself such as “How am I supposed to feel about this?” and “Who am I presenting it to?” in order to perfect her performance.

She said the same thing can be done with writing her own poetry but she said it doesn’t “feel as impactful.”

“I can always write a story and then people are gonna read it how they want to read it,” she said. “But if I’m telling the story, they’re going to take it how I’m presenting it. It is probably going to have a lot more meaning and it’s going to be a lot more interesting for the people who are listening.”

The person helping her with analysis, among other things, is her poetry coach, Benjamin Hirdler.

Hirdler, a West alum, is the speech and theater coach for the high school. He said Newsome reached out to him to be her personal coach for the competition. Since starting her coaching, he has seen her technical skills – like diction and articulation – grow, as well as her confidence.

“Really more than anything, watching her perform at the state competition, like her abilities and to just be confident in what she had presented and not necessarily worried about ‘this is the right way to do it’ but ‘this is my way of how I want to present the material.’”

Newsome said one of the hardest things for her was to pick poems that fit her rather than try to find ones that are long or complicated.

The theme of her three poems for the national competition is about “the system.”

“(One piece) is very narcissistic and sarcastic with the stuff saying about how it’s not our fault you were born,” she said. “I feel like, since I am a Black woman in America, I can connect to it a little bit more than I was able to connect to the other poems that I was (previously) presenting.”

Newsome’s mother, Amber Collins, who owns Soul Book Nook in downtown Waterloo, said reading was fundamental when raising her children.

“I feel like it’s the root and the foundation of your whole life moving forward into your future,” Collins said.

Collins said she’s impressed with her daughter’s ability to take her studies, as well as her theater knowledge, and to manifest it into performing poetry.

“I would say a lot of people usually are into social media and want to react to other people and I feel like you can really get that if you read poetry,” Newsome said. “If you’re reading poetry, it’s like it’s your opinion, it’s what you’re thinking and you can take that home and you can use it however you want. … It’s so much better to just read a couple of poems a day, rather than be on TikTok.”

Once she graduates this year, Newsome will head to the University of Iowa to major in musical theater on a pre-law track.

