COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Aaliyah Weekley, a student at East High School, has been selected to represent the Cedar Valley as a national youth correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
Weekley joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.
Weekley was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.
Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine confirms taking just a short 11 minute walk per day could significantly increase the longevity of your life. Veuers Chloe Hurst has the story!
National youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.
Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.
The conference will be held July 16 to 21.
Photos: UNI women's basketball closes regular season with win against Missouri State
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
Northern Iowa players wave to the home crowd after their final regular season game and win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
Northern Iowa players erupt on the bench after Riley Wright sinks a three pointer against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley looks to make a move to the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
Northern Iowa's Ryley Goebel makes a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli drives between Missouri State defenders on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket as Missouri State's Kennedy Taylor defends on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green drives to the basket for a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
Northern Iowa's Taryn Wharton is fouled by Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she goes to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
Northern Iowa players celebrate on the bench as the clock winds down on the Panthers' win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley in hugged from behind by Kayba Laube as the Panthers celebrate after their win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
Northern Iowa walks off the court after opening up their lead against Missouri State at the end of the third quarter on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green draws a blocking foul from Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she drives to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.