WATERLOO — Aaliyah Weekley, a student at East High School, has been selected to represent the Cedar Valley as a national youth correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Weekley joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.

Weekley was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

National youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.

Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.

The conference will be held July 16 to 21.

