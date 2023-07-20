WATERLOO — The Board of Education expelled a Central Middle School student Monday for possessing a weapon.

After a two-hour closed session, the board came into open session for the vote. The expulsion was unanimous, 5-0, with board members Endya Johnson and Astor Williams absent.

Minimal details were provided, as identifying features of the student are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, according to Director of School and Community Relations Akwi Nji.

The board’s minutes state the student was expelled for violating Waterloo Community Schools’ student conduct code, possession of weapons policy and Iowa law and because “the presence of the student is detrimental to the best interests of the school.” District officials did not say what kind of weapon the student had.

The expulsion is for the 2023-24 school year. The student must then appear before the board upon reentering the district. Placement of the student will be determined by the director of student services.

On April 12, The Courier reported that a Central Middle School student was detained after authorities found a gun in his backpack. The 14-year-old boy was charged with carrying weapons and carrying weapons on school grounds. Board Secretary Pam Arndorfer said the district cannot disclose if the expulsion was for this incident.

