Waterloo Schools will switch to direct instruction this fall for its virtual elementary students

WATERLOO — Some changes are in store for virtual learning next fall as Waterloo Community Schools prepares to make it an ongoing option for students.

That is especially true at the elementary school level.

“One thing that is different is we’ll be doing all direct teaching, we’ll not be doing any canned teaching,” Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services, told the Board of Education last week about elementary students learning online.

During the past year, virtual students at the elementary level used an online curriculum created by Edgenuity aligned to district and state standards. They were also assigned to a district teacher who was available to work with them. In the fall, students in each elementary grade level will be online each school day with a teacher and classmates rather than working on their own through a virtual curriculum.