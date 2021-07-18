Waterloo Schools will switch to direct instruction this fall for its virtual elementary students

WATERLOO — Some changes are in store for virtual learning next fall as Waterloo Community Schools prepares to make it an ongoing option for students.
That is especially true at the elementary school level.
“One thing that is different is we’ll be doing all direct teaching, we’ll not be doing any canned teaching,” Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services, told the Board of Education last week about elementary students learning online.
During the past year, virtual students at the elementary level used an online curriculum created by Edgenuity aligned to district and state standards. They were also assigned to a district teacher who was available to work with them. In the fall, students in each elementary grade level will be online each school day with a teacher and classmates rather than working on their own through a virtual curriculum.
“We are going to have approximately one teacher per grade level,” Mohorne explained, with additional staff as needed based on class size. The district’s secondary students will continue using the Edgenuity platform for their online learning. The availability of remote online learning for district students is expected to outlast any COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
“Our plan is to offer virtual learning indefinitely for K-12,” she said.
“It’s a matter of making sure we’re providing choices for our families,” added Superintendent Jane Lindaman. After a year of experience, she said the district knows “a whole lot more” about educating its “littlest learners” online.
Waterloo Schools has about 575 students signed up this fall for the virtual learning option in kindergarten through 12th-grade. “The higher (student) numbers are at the middle and high schools,” noted Mohorne.
She said if students are not doing well learning virtually the district will take quick action to bring them back to in-person school. “That’s something that we’ll be checking with parents,” she explained, on a weekly basis.
The district started last fall with 2,800 of its more than 10,000 students learning virtually, a number that had decreased by more than 1,000 by the end of the year.