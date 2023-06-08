WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center is working to create a nursing assistant apprenticeship with Western Home Communities.

“We are excited to have Western Home Communities join our ever-growing list of partners helping us grow our award-winning work-based learning program, and help students grow as professionals in this ‘earn and learn’ model,” Jeff Frost, Waterloo Community Schools' executive director of professional technical education said in a news release.

A signing event will be held 3 p.m. Friday at the Career Center to celebrate the care facility becoming an official Partner in Education with the district.

Through this partnership, they will be creating a registered apprenticeship-certified nursing assistants program that will allow students to work within Western Home Communities. In addition to the CNA apprenticeships, Career Center culinary students will be able to apply for paid internships in Western Home Communities’ culinary and hospitality departments.

"This is a win-win partnership since we'll be able to expose more students to the opportunities available in senior living, which is a growing field due to high demand,” Kris Hansen, chief executive officer of Western Home Communities, said in the release. “From the outset, we can help further their training by introducing them to high standards of care and providing jobs with a respected employer.”

The Career Center currently works with multiple Cedar Valley organizations to help pair students with third-party learning experiences. Students have gained valuable internships and assistantships through businesses such as John Deere, UnityPoint Health, Amy Wienands Real Estate, Power Engineering, and the Waterloo Schools information technology department.

This partnership with Western Home Communities will be the final Partners in Education signing for the 2022-23 school year.

15 major cities where homebuyers can have the upper hand 15 major cities where homebuyers can have the upper hand #15. Orlando, Florida #14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania #13. Chicago, Illinois #12. Henderson, Nevada #11. Hialeah, Florida #10. Cleveland, Ohio #9. Houston, Texas #8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania #7. Detroit, Michigan #6. Scottsdale, Arizona #5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida #4. Hollywood, Florida #3. New Orleans, Louisiana #2. Miami, Florida #1. Macon, Georgia