WATERLOO — Waterloo Community School District voters will weigh in Tuesday on whether or not a property tax levy should be renewed.

The referendum is on the physical plant and equipment levy. In July, the Board of Education approved setting the special election.

The PPEL helps pay for things such as purchasing buildings and equipment; buying buses; constructing schools, buildings and roads; and repairing, remodeling and reconstructing existing facilities.

However, the language on the ballot is different for the first time in more than two decades. Currently, and since 1999, the levy is 67 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value. The school district wants to double that amount to $1.34.

The current PPEL doesn’t expire until 2027. If approved by the majority of voters, the new tax rate would be effective as of July 2027.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can cast ballots at any of nine voting centers across the district.

In-person absentee voting is available at the election office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. The office is at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St.

During a recent board presentation, Superintendent Jared Smith shared a chart showing all the tax levies for school districts within the Urban Education Network. Out of the state’s 10 biggest districts, two of them – Waterloo and Dubuque community schools – are at 67 cents, while the others are at $1.34. This includes Cedar Falls Community Schools. Sixty percent of all Iowa school districts use the $1.34 rate.

“What we’re asking for in this PPEL vote is for the Waterloo community to put us on par (and have an) even playing field with the rest of our peers,” he said. “Proportionally, Waterloo is at a disadvantage.”

Along with the voter-approved levy, there is also a board-approved levy at 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The board-approved levy generates $1.05 million per year. The 67 cent levy brings in $2.13 million per year of revenue. If increased to $1.34, it would generate $4.27 million per year.

While approval of the new levy rate would raise PPEL property taxes, Smith said it may not affect the overall tax levy. The levy rate could be offset with other district property tax levies to remain neutral. He said a lot can happen from 2024 to 2027 and, over the last 10 years, the school district has decreased taxes.

He said that a lot of the district’s “newer” structures are approaching 20 years old and requiring maintenance. But with inflation, costs for materials and labor are even higher than before.

In total, there are 25 buildings in the district along with stadiums and athletic fields. Smith said the high schools in particular need help, especially after dealing with temperatures of more than 100 degree since school has started.

“It’s nice to have 67,” he said. “But if we really wanna do it right and serve our kids and our staff we need to advocate for the $1.34.”

School board member Lyle Schmitt noted that, from the 1970s to the 1990s, funding lapsed and, by 2000, buildings were “uninhabitable.”

In the past, PPEL funds have gone toward upgrading the science labs at West and East high schools, resurfacing and renovating bleachers at East High’s track, upgrading gym floors in multiple schools, updating playgrounds and upgrading athletic fields.

Some future uses that Smith listed were heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades at East and West high schools; creating a district bus fleet for athletic and field trips; repairing concrete at Memorial Stadium; and replacing water mains at Central Middle School.

The money cannot be used for employee salaries, vehicle maintenance, instructional materials, printing or media services, heating and cooling costs, and bus fuel.







Voting locations

For Tuesday’s referendum, nine Waterloo Community School District vote centers will be used. Voters may cast ballots at any of the centers regardless of what precinct they live in. The centers include:

Central Christian Church – 3475 Kimball Ave., Waterloo

Crossroads Community Church – 3622 Hammond Ave., Waterloo

Iowa State University Extension (Conference Room A) – 3420 University Ave., Waterloo

St. Paul United Methodist Church – 207 W. Louise St., Waterloo

Our Saviors Lutheran Church – 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo

Payne Memorial AME Church – 1044 Mobile St., Waterloo

Zion Lutheran Church – 810 Kimball Ave., Waterloo

Cedar Valley Church – 3520 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo

Evansdale Community Response Center – 911 Evans Road, Evansdale