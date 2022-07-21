Waterloo Schools to outsource trash collection

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is changing it’s trash pickup after the Board of Education last week agreed to outsource waste collection.

A three-year contract was approved by the board with an annual savings of about $38,000-$46,000, depending on the year.

The district has used in-house pick-up in the past. But interim director of operations Zach Kelly said, at 20 years old, the garbage truck has little gas left in its tank. He noted that the average lifespan of the trucks is 15-20 years.

It would take 10 to 12 months before the truck was delivered, which would have left Waterloo Schools with unreliable service until arrival.

The original proposal was to outsource trash collection for one year. However, Kelly came to the table with a three-year proposal, noting it would be less expensive.

In-house trash pickup was roughly $115,000 per year. The upside to in-house collection, Kelly said, is convenience and having service whenever the district needed it.

The downside, he said, is that with such an old truck, Waterloo Schools would be “at the mercy of the service company” working on it in the case of breakdowns. That could affect the time garbage sat out in the heat or was picked at by birds – making a mess. Kelly noted the garbage truck operator could hand-pick trash, but there’s only so much they could pick up without physically touching the waste.

He also said work on the current garbage truck would be an investment of around $30,000 for only one year.

The first suggestion for a one-year outsourcing contract was estimated at $87,000, from Republic Services. Republic also provided an option of a three-year contract, which the board ultimately went with. Each year would have an increase of 5% a year.

The first year will cost the school an estimated $69,000. The second year would be $73,000 and the third year would be $77,000. Republic is also providing all the dumpsters at no additional cost.

As for the 52 current dumpsters, Kelly said 25% of them will go to a metal salvage yard, due to their condition. The other dumpsters will be housed at a location until the school goes back to in-house collection.

School board members expressed concern about additional pick-ups, which would have normally been at no extra charge with in-house collection. Additional pick-ups are needed when the school has special events like a football game or musical that attracts extra visitors.

Kelly agreed that additional pick-ups will come at a cost. For the first year, the district will pay $3 per yard. The majority of the dumpsters are four yards. The second year the price will increase to $3.15 per yard, and the third year will increase to $3.31 per yard.

Kelly said the change will not affect taxpayers, and the school can terminate the contract without any cost if it is not up to their standards.