Tara Thomas

WATERLOO --Waterloo Schools officials have a plan to make up school days missed for the brutal winter weather that will not extend the school year beyond five days.

Tara Thomas, director of School & Community Relations for Waterloo Schools, said there are nine snow days so far this year. She said students will now attend classes March 8, April 5 and April 22 as three make-up days.

"The additional five days added to the end of the school year, plus one day being forgiven due to built-in extra hours, will cover the missed time," Thomas said.

The last day for students except seniors is Friday, June 7.

It's been a trying year for all area schools, but Waterloo also took a hit when a roof at Lowell Elementary collapsed last week under the weight of the snow. Students began classes Tuesday at the former Area Education Agency 267 headquarters in Cedar Falls, where they will remain the rest of the school year as repairs are made at Lowell.

