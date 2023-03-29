WATERLOO — The Board of Education got its first look Monday at the budget estimate of about $208 million, including a decrease of more than 2% in expected tax collections.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin is projecting $36.81 million in overall Waterloo Community Schools’ property taxes, which is $916,154 or 2.35% less than the current year.

The budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 shows an almost $16 million decrease in planned expenditures.

The district’s current property tax rate of $13.36 per $1,000 of taxable value would remain the same for 2023-24.

For a house valued at $100,000, property owners will owe $730 annually. Due to a residential property rollback adjustment increase of about 0.5%, that will be $7 more than last year. That increase assumes no change in the home’s assessed value.

Commercial property owners will pay $1,203, which is the same amount as last year.

“This has been a priority of this board for years,” Coughlin said about the decreased budget and stagnant tax rate.

Board president Sue Flynn praised the finance department for its work.

“This is the 11th year in a row we’ve been flat or lower,” she said. “I think we are being fiscally prudent and working to keep our portion … of the tax rate … level or lower. I commend the staff for doing that because we’re still delivering the same services.”

Total revenues are estimated to be about $198 million. Along with property taxes, the district expects to receive other local revenues, as well as funding from state and federal sources.

Total revenues for the district are estimated at $8.5 million for tuition, transportation, earnings on investments, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales and other local revenues.

States sources of revenue are estimated at almost $121 million. Federal funds are estimated at $30 million.

The budget includes expenses of $107.5 million for instruction, $65 million for total support services, $10 million for non-instructional programs and $25 million for other expenditures such as facilities acquisition and construction, debt service and AEA support.

A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. April 10 on the proposed budget. The board is expected to approve the budget following the hearing.

