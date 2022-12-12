 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools to host mental health 'Be Aware' series

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools' office of student services and Mental Health Coordinator Donna Kitrick have designed a monthly series for parents and families on topics including anxiety, vaping, human trafficking, and grief. Each event includes insight from a community expert in the related field.

The series kicks off Wednesday with the Downfalls of Social Media in School. Expert advice will be provided by Detective Stacy Hesse of the Waterloo Police Department.

be aware wloo mental health program

The series, free and open to the public, is hosted at the Waterloo Career Center on the second Wednesday of each month December through May, from 6 to 7 p.m. The career center is located at 1348 Katoski Drive.

