Waterloo schools to determine mask mandates based on county, elementary school metrics

WATERLOO -- Mask requirements for elementary students in the Waterloo school district will be decided based on county and individual school COVID-19 metrics, districts officials announced Friday.

Starting Monday, school officials will implement a three-tier system on masking that takes into consideration the Black Hawk County COVID-19 rate of spread and the percentage of students and staff at individual schools who are out due to COVID.

Masks will be required for students and staff at any Waterloo elementary school when the county rate of spread is moderate or high and the percentage of students and staff out with COVID is 3% or greater.

"Every Friday, we will communicate to each elementary building staff and families any adjustments to protocols, mitigation measures, and mask-wearing that would be in effect the following week and based on the matrix. Our goal is that a one-week mask requirement will help lower additional transmission of the virus and keep students learning in person," the district said in a news release.