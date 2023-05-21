WATERLOO — New curriculum could be adoped for physical education as well as secondary English and math by the Board of Education Monday.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

After the state of Iowa adopted new standards for physical education students, Waterloo Community Schools reviewed its curriculum for the subject.

Elementary physical education teachers decided to stay with their curriculum, called SPARK, but use an updated edition of it. Board documents do not provide all that is entailed in the program. The cost of the elementary package is $190,544.

As for grades six through 12, district officials said it is difficult to find a packaged curriculum that addresses the standards. However, the group tasked with the challenge found a variety of activities, team sports and cultural events that will cover the standards. The price for this is listed at $201,650.

The curriculum adoption is being recommended for approval at a total cost of $392,194.

The district could also approve the purchase of curriculum for secondary English language arts and math classrooms that would use a diagnostic tool to determine learning gaps in students.

After a pilot of the IXL Learn program, gains in achievement for students became evident. If approved, it will cost $98,645.

The board will also consider approving:

A resolution to participate in the instructional support program for fiscal year 2024-25. The decision will follow a public hearing.

Proposed salary increases for administrator and administrative support groups.

The appointment of Gina Weekley as the director of equity, inclusion and belonging at a salary of $120,000.