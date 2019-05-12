WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving salaries for administrators and administrative support staff.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo Community Schools administrators as a group will receive a 1.5 percent total salary increase for the fiscal year starting July 1. Details of the raise for administrative support staff will be available at Monday’s meeting.
According to a board memo, the administrator raise will boost the starting pay of elementary school principals to be competitive with their counterparts in seven other largest Iowa districts, known as the Urban Education Network. The overall increase will also maintain competitive salaries for all administrator positions and decrease the variance in salaries between administrators with similar jobs.
Members of the group include central administrators located at the Education Service Center as well as building and assistant principals. Superintendent Jane Lindaman is not included. Her salary will be set later following an evaluation by board members.
The administrative support group includes some technology staff, confidential clerical positions, language interpreters, food service management, building administrative assistants, academic deans and coordinators.
In other business, the board will accept a $4,700 donation from the R.J. McElroy Trust for youth emergency fund purposes at six elementaries, three middle schools and two high schools. These discretionary funds are for an ongoing program of financial support to meet student needs.
