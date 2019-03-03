WATERLOO -- Waterloo Community Schools' teachers called for improved staff safety and limits on classes sizes as they sought a $1,500 raise.
The Waterloo Education Association Thursday exchanged initial bargaining proposals with district administrators on a 2019-20 agreement. A total of 833 teachers, counselors and family support workers are part of the bargaining group.
"We would very much like our contract to be a two-year contract," said Matt Baish, the WEA’s chief negotiator. For the first year, starting July 1, the association is seeking a $1,506 base pay increase. Union representatives suggested a $1,500 raise for the second year.
Administrators proposed a $200 boost in base pay for a one-year contract. Both sides suggested moving employees forward on the salary schedule.
That would result in a 2.53 percent total pay increase under Waterloo Schools' proposal. The association's proposal would be a 6.32 percent increase between the raise and salary schedule movement.
The WEA also proposed contract language saying the district would "exert every reasonable effort to provide and maintain safe working conditions for the employees." A six-member safety committee equally split between staff and administrators would be formed under the plan, as well. One of the association's concerns is staff treatment by students.
"We kind of hope it can be a jumping-off point for our district," said Baish. He described incidents where staff is physically assaulted or verbally abused by students who receive little in the way of lasting consequences. "To a lot of us, that doesn't seem to be a safe work environment."
The association is hoping to create a "spelled out process," he added, so the situations don't occur repeatedly with the same students.
In addition, "we are asking for limits on class sizes," said Rebecca Mohorne, president of the WEA. She noted the emphasis in the district's mission statement on increasing achievement. "One way to do this is with smaller class sizes."
The proposed contract language lays out optimum and maximum class sizes for elementary, secondary, special education and preschool students.
Both language proposals are among the "permissive" bargaining subjects that the district doesn't have to address in the contract.
Mohorne and Baish also talked about teacher turnover. "Pay must be one of the tools to attract and retain staff," said Baish.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman contended that the district has used salary levels to do that.
"Last year alone, we increased the hiring salary for new teachers from $36,713.52 in August 2017 to $39,193.28 in August 2018," she said. That represented "a nearly 7 percent increase in the starting pay for new teachers. We used this strategy to attract new, bright staff to our district and ensure competitive salaries."
The starting wage is the annual pay for teachers with a bachelor's degree and no professional experience. At the top of the salary schedule, a teacher with a master's degree plus 45 credits earns $76,637 after 18 years of experience.
"I think there's a strong desire for that $40,000 number -- we agree," said Lindaman.
But district chief negotiator Brett Nitzschke, of the Cedar Rapids law firm Lynch Dallas, noted that Waterloo Schools won't see all of the 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid approved by the Legislature for next fall. The district's enrollment used to determine funding levels has dropped by about 100 students.
"Because of the reduction in enrollment, Waterloo's increase is only 1.18 percent in supplemental state aid," he said.
