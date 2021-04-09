Waterloo Schools, teachers' association start negotiations $200 apart in base wage increases

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools started negotiations with teachers Wednesday $200 and less than 1% apart on a wage boost.

A two-year contract was proposed by the Waterloo Education Association with a $600 annual pay increase during the initial bargaining session. Currently, 909 teachers, counselors and family support workers are represented by the group.

“The $600 would go on the base and it would flow through the salary schedule,” said Rebecca Mohorne, president and chief negotiator of the association. That would be part of a 3.59% increase in salaries and non-insurance benefits for the fiscal year starting July 1. For 2022-23, the WEA is proposing a 3.42% increase.

District officials proposed a smaller increase and a one-year contract.

“We’re going to come in at close to 3%,” said Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools’ chief officer for human resources and equity. That’s an increase of approximately $400 on the salary generator base plus growth in non-insurance benefits.

Currently, annual salaries range from $41,992 for those with a bachelor’s degree and no post-college experience to $79,278 for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits and 18 years of experience.