Waterloo Schools, teachers' association start negotiations $200 apart in base wage increases
Waterloo Schools, teachers' association start negotiations $200 apart in base wage increases

Kingsley Botchway II

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools started negotiations with teachers Wednesday $200 and less than 1% apart on a wage boost.

A two-year contract was proposed by the Waterloo Education Association with a $600 annual pay increase during the initial bargaining session. Currently, 909 teachers, counselors and family support workers are represented by the group.

“The $600 would go on the base and it would flow through the salary schedule,” said Rebecca Mohorne, president and chief negotiator of the association. That would be part of a 3.59% increase in salaries and non-insurance benefits for the fiscal year starting July 1. For 2022-23, the WEA is proposing a 3.42% increase.

District officials proposed a smaller increase and a one-year contract.

“We’re going to come in at close to 3%,” said Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools’ chief officer for human resources and equity. That’s an increase of approximately $400 on the salary generator base plus growth in non-insurance benefits.

Currently, annual salaries range from $41,992 for those with a bachelor’s degree and no post-college experience to $79,278 for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits and 18 years of experience.

Botchway said administrators hope to close the gap in average teacher salaries both with neighboring school districts and the largest districts in Iowa, of which Waterloo Schools is one.

“We want our salary schedule to be competitive and we want to invest in our employees,” he said.

Mohorne also called on the district to return language in the employee handbook back to the contract. The language had been in the contract until a change in state law narrowed what school districts had to bargain on.

Rebecca Mohorne

