WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ property tax rate is set to drop for the fifth-straight year in the 2019-20 budget.
Still, overall tax collections are expected to grow by 1.14 percent for the district as the state increases the percentage of residential and agricultural property value used to calculate what the owners pay.
The Board of Education on Monday approved publishing a $179.61 million budget, including $40.12 million in tax askings, in advance of an April 8 public hearing. Following the hearing, the board is expected to give final approval to the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The budget estimate is a reduction of $5.46 million from the current year, when it was set at $185.07 million.
Property taxes will raise “$450,000 worth of new money, but the rate went down almost 37 cents again,” Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, told the board. The proposed property tax rate is $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value.
Board member Shanlee McNally said she was glad to see “we can drop the tax rate and still provide the services we need.”
“We’re being frugal with our money but still being effective, I believe,” added board member Sue Flynn.
Based on a $100,000 assessed value, homeowners would pay $808 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill. That would translate to $1,278 for commercial property and $797 for agricultural land.
Assuming the value hasn’t changed from the current fiscal year, those would be reductions of $2 for residential and $33 for commercial property. Agricultural property owners would pay $3 more on $100,000 worth of land.
Differences in the state-determined “rollback” for each type of property accounts for variation in the payment level and amount of change.
Taxes for residential and agricultural land are based on just over 50 percent of assessed value. In both cases, that percentage will grow for next year, but the increase will be larger for farmland than for residential property. The rollback for commercial property will be unchanged at 90 percent.
Officials emphasized efforts to decrease the tax rate, which stood at $15.62 per $1,000 of taxable value in 2015-16. “When I came (to the district), it was $16.50,” said Coughlin. He has worked for Waterloo Schools since 2007.
