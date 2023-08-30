WATERLOO — The superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools is receiving a 3% increase in his salary.

The Board of Education Monday unanimously approved boosting Jared Smith’s annual pay to $221,450 and extended his three-year contract until June 30, 2026.

Smith also will receive a $10,000 tax-sheltered annuity and a car allowance of $7,000. His salary plus benefits totals $238,450.

When he was hired last year after former Superintendent Jane Lindaman retired, his starting salary and benefits package was $232,000.

Smith’s 3% raise comes after raises were approved for administrators and employees represented by bargaining groups. Earlier this year, school administrators received a 3.24% salary increase.

Employees whose contracts are negotiated by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, the Waterloo Education Support Personnel and the Waterloo Education Association also received raises. AFSCME employees received a 35-cent hourly raise, WESP received a 50-cent per hour raise and the WEA received a $600 increase in base salary. Those are the same amounts negotiated the last fiscal year.

Before the vote Monday, board members met in closed session to discuss Smith’s performance during the past year. Sue Flynn, board president, said he received positive comments from her and the other six board members.

“We all agreed he had done a super job in improving the climate of our district and his presence in the buildings,” she said.

At-large board member Stacie Mills agreed the climate has changed since his start.

“He’s done so much it’s almost hard to quantify at all,” she said. “He’s doing more than I thought we’d expect in the first year.”

She said both students and staff seem to want to be in their buildings more, which hopefully will help with the district’s new goals of improving attendance and closing achievement gaps.

Not all things have been easy since Smith’s start, board member Jesse Knight said.

“We have a lot of challenges in front of us in general and lots of changes in legislation,” he said. “It’s a little bit clouded on where our school … will be in the future, but you seem to be weathering the storms here.”

This school year, district staff will have to navigate new laws restricting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, requiring parents or guardians be notified of gender or name changes of students, and banning certain books depicting of sex acts – to name a few.

The board will discuss those legislative changes in upcoming months.