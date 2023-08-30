WATERLOO — The superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools is receiving a 3% increase in his salary.
The Board of Education Monday unanimously approved boosting Jared Smith’s annual pay to $221,450 and extended his three-year contract until June 30, 2026.
Smith also will receive a $10,000 tax-sheltered annuity and a car allowance of $7,000. His salary plus benefits totals $238,450.
When he was hired last year after former Superintendent Jane Lindaman retired, his starting salary and benefits package was $232,000.
Smith’s 3% raise comes after raises were approved for administrators and employees represented by bargaining groups. Earlier this year, school administrators received a 3.24% salary increase.
Employees whose contracts are negotiated by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, the Waterloo Education Support Personnel and the Waterloo Education Association also received raises. AFSCME employees received a 35-cent hourly raise, WESP received a 50-cent per hour raise and the WEA received a $600 increase in base salary. Those are the same amounts negotiated the last fiscal year.
People are also reading…
Before the vote Monday, board members met in closed session to discuss Smith’s performance during the past year. Sue Flynn, board president, said he received positive comments from her and the other six board members.
“We all agreed he had done a super job in improving the climate of our district and his presence in the buildings,” she said.
At-large board member Stacie Mills agreed the climate has changed since his start.
“He’s done so much it’s almost hard to quantify at all,” she said. “He’s doing more than I thought we’d expect in the first year.”
She said both students and staff seem to want to be in their buildings more, which hopefully will help with the district’s new goals of improving attendance and closing achievement gaps.
Not all things have been easy since Smith’s start, board member Jesse Knight said.
“We have a lot of challenges in front of us in general and lots of changes in legislation,” he said. “It’s a little bit clouded on where our school … will be in the future, but you seem to be weathering the storms here.”
This school year, district staff will have to navigate new laws restricting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, requiring parents or guardians be notified of gender or name changes of students, and banning certain books depicting of sex acts – to name a few.
The board will discuss those legislative changes in upcoming months.
Collection: Stories about Iowa's new Education Savings Account law
A new Education Savings Account law went into effect in Iowa after being passed by the 2023 Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. This collection of stories traces the legislation and reactions to it.
Cedar Valley parochial schools will see increased enrollment across the board for 2023-24 thanks to a new state program that pays students' tuition with taxpayer dollars.
Interest among Iowa families for a new taxpayer-funded private school financial assistance program continues to grow — as does the potential cost to the state.
Applications for Iowa's education savings accounts have far exceeded the state's predictions and some schools' capacity.
Account applications will be accepted through June 30
JOHNSTON — After signing into law a transformational $340 million program for public assistance for private school costs this year, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she plans to address Iowa public school teacher salaries during the next legislative session.
Area private schools are ready and willing to take on more students after the 'school choice' bill was signed into law, creating educational savings accounts for students' tuition.
DES MOINES — A state-funded private school financial assistance package costing $345 million a year is headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, where her signature would seal her top legislative priority into state law.
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law on Tuesday.
New money pouring into the private school industry could lead to the creation of more private schools in Iowa.
More than a hundred individuals roughly split between supporters and opponents signed up to speak for up to two minutes each during the 90-minute hearing.