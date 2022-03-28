Waterloo Schools' students to begin classes next fall on one of two days

WATERLOO — The first day of fall classes for students in Waterloo Community Schools will depend on their grade level.

"We are again doing the rolling start," Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services, told the Board of Education Monday.

But those first days will be less staggered than in the previous two years.

The Board of Education approved a 2022-23 academic calendar with first days of Aug. 23 and 24. The last day of classes will be June 1, 2023.

"By law, we cannot start school before Aug. 23," noted Mohorne. After getting input from a range of district staff, officials decided to have kindergarten and first, second, sixth, and ninth grades begin Aug. 23 and all other grades begin Aug. 24.

Last fall, the first day of school for students was spread out over three days. The district took a similar approach in the fall of 2020 at the elementary and middle school levels as students returned to classes following the shutdown the previous March due to COVID-19 — only the start was spread out over a week. East and West high schools used a hybrid schedule to start that year, with half of the students coming on alternating days.

"So, it's less gradual than we've done in the past, where we really started gradually," said Mohorne.

Among other features of the calendar, "we tried to do one professional development day a month," she said – they generally happen every four to six weeks. "We also kept in the two built-in snow days." Those are set for April 10 and May 8, 2023, and no school will be held if there aren't days to make up.

Spring break is set for March 13-17, 2023.

In other business, the board approved:

A $196,527 contract with H2i Group of Adel to remove the existing West High School main gym floor and install a new one. "The price was actually lower than we expected it to be," said Kate Payne of InVision Architecture, who provided design services for the project. Work will start June 3 and be completed by Aug. 1.

An agreement with Denver Community Schools beginning in the fall that will allow juniors and seniors to enroll in Waterloo Career Center classes. Denver Schools will be charged tuition of $450 for every student in a semester long course. Seven other districts already had similar agreements including Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, Hudson, Janesville, Jesup and Union community schools plus three parochial high schools within the Waterloo district boundaries.

