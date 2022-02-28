 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools' students no longer required to mask on buses

Buses 2

A Waterloo Community Schools bus drives through a neighborhood near Waterloo West on Friday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — Students riding the bus in the Waterloo Community School District are no longer required to wear a mask.

Iowa counties with highest COVID rates

Superintendent Jane Lindaman announced the change by Durham School Services, the company that provides transportation for the district, during the Board of Education meeting Monday.

“Durham made a decision later this afternoon,” she told the board, about the mask requirement. “That will be starting (Tuesday): No more masks on buses.”

Lindaman noted that the requirement is being dropped because “the CDC guidance did change.” The requirement to wear masks on school buses was put in place nationwide Jan. 29, 2021, by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, the agency dropped that requirement, according to information on its website.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

