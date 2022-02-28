Waterloo Schools' students no longer required to mask on buses

WATERLOO — Students riding the bus in the Waterloo Community School District are no longer required to wear a mask.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman announced the change by Durham School Services, the company that provides transportation for the district, during the Board of Education meeting Monday.

“Durham made a decision later this afternoon,” she told the board, about the mask requirement. “That will be starting (Tuesday): No more masks on buses.”

Lindaman noted that the requirement is being dropped because “the CDC guidance did change.” The requirement to wear masks on school buses was put in place nationwide Jan. 29, 2021, by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, the agency dropped that requirement, according to information on its website.

