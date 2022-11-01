Waterloo Schools' student numbers decline as open enrollments out of the district grow

WATERLOO — Enrollment at Waterloo Community Schools is down after more than 100 students open enrolled out of the district.

The school district is sitting at 10,006 students, which is 108 less students than last year.

“We had a feeling we’d be down but we fully expected to be above 10,000 students,” Superintendent Jared Smith said. “Obviously, you never want to see enrollment go down but I still feel like that number of 10,000 – we’re still there.”

Smith said the decline in numbers is proportional at each level. There are 44 less elementary students, 33 less middle schoolers and 31 less high schoolers than last year.

He said relaxed open enrollment rules are to blame. The school open-enrolled 114 more students out of the district this year, for a total of 548.

“Had we been able to keep those kids, our enrollment would have been the same,” Smith said. “One of my goals is to figure out why kids are leaving and put some procedures in place to catch those kids and families before they do leave.”

Earlier in the year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill which eliminated the March 1 deadline for open enrollment. Now, parents and guardians can apply for open enrollment at any time “without the need for good cause,” according to the Iowa Department of Education.

Last year, the district was dealing with another new state law that removed all local rules and restrictions related to open enrollment for districts that previously had voluntary diversity plans. Waterloo Schools was one of the few districts in the state had such a plan.

However, 32.7 more students did open enroll into the district this year for a total of 62.3 students. The decimal point accounts for students who are not full time, such as home-schooled students.

While Smith doesn’t want to lose students, he said the problem has created an opportunity for him to talk about the district.

“I think we keep telling our story and talk about the great opportunities we have and options we have for students,” Smith said. “We want to make it very difficult for anyone to want to leave because of what we can offer, due to our size and the resources we have.”

Also down this school year is the number of students virtually enrolled. In the elementary schools, there were 71 less virtual students. In middle and high schools there were 140 less students. Smith said the majority of these children returned to the district in person and are represented in the building numbers.

There are a total of 213 students still attending classes virtually.

Along with open enrollment out of the district, students may also go to school elsewhere because of special needs or other designations. Home-schooled or private school students who live within the district and take a class at its buildings are added to Waterloo Schools’ enrollment for per-pupil state funding purposes.

These are among the numerous adjustments made to the actual number of students attending classes in the district to arrive at this budget enrollment.

After increasing last year, the district’s budget enrollment dropped slightly lowered for this school year to 10,672.34. This is 7.55 students less than last year.