WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is less than a week away from the first day of classes, but there are still 30 unfilled certified teaching positions.

Students will have a staggered start to the year, with some grades beginning school Wednesday and others Thursday.

Superintendent Jared Smith said it’s not only the Waterloo district struggling.

“It’s not the easiest but I will say, speaking with other large school superintendents, it’s an issue across the state,” Smith noted. “It’s not just a Waterloo thing.”

Based on a meeting of the Urban Education Network, comprised of the largest public school systems in the state, he suggested other districts were worse off.

“I feel like, quite honestly, we’re in a little bit better position than those schools who are talking more than 50 openings,” he said. “I think Davenport was at 100, Sioux City was at 80 when I spoke with them.”

Smith said 30 “sounds alarming,” but said there are 19 school buildings, which equals one or two openings per building.

One thing he said that isn’t ideal is that special education teachers makes up a large amount of absences. The district is looking at shifting teachers around and adding to their caseloads, as well as adding more paraeducator support to classrooms.

Another area of concern Smith highlighted is that East High School lost three math teachers. One option they are looking at to fill those gaps is to pay teachers to teach a class during their planning period. Another is taking a teacher from another building that is fully staffed.

There are also elementary openings.

“It’s August 14th, let’s be honest,” he said at the board’s Monday meeting. “How do we still meet the needs of our students if you can’t find certified employees?”

Board members mentioned the idea of incentives for recent retirees or placing student teachers into different positions.

The board also begrudgingly accepted a change order for an extra $24,280 for the West High School gym floor replacement project. The project, which began last year under the direction of InVision Architecture with H2i Group as the general contractor, had issues with the floor leveling. Sue Flynn, board president, said the project end date kept getting pushed back.

“This has been a thorn in my side from the very beginning and now they’re coming back to ask us to pay $25,000 more for a project that was delayed, delayed, delayed, delayed, delayed,” Flynn said. “In good faith it’s hard for me to say ‘Yes, let’s pay more’ because they did a crappy job.”

The floor leveling job was done before the school board approved the change order, according to architect Kate Payne. Operations Director Zach Kelly said they talked to the district’s attorney to make sure everything was followed correctly.

“He stated since we benefited from this that it’s hard to argue it but we can negotiate,” Kelly said, meaning the benefit was a finished floor.

To negotiate, the contractor forfeited 5% of their retainage, resulting in a little over of $10,000.

Board member Janelle Ewing said although the overall situation is disappointing, it was probably the best outcome.

“As unfortunate as it seems, we’re sort of getting a bargain on the problem we have … if you’re looking at dollars, not looking at time, because we’re all really upset with how long that took,” Ewing said.

The board also approved:

A $200,000 grant from the R.J. McElroy Trust for the PreK-12 LifeLab programming for the next three years.

A $327,816 grant from the Stronger Connections Grant from the Iowa Department of Education to update security cameras in the district.

A change order of an additional $37,427 for the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project due to ceiling, elevator sump pump and storm drain piping issues.