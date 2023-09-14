WATERLOO — With a shortage of nearly two dozen special education teachers, the Waterloo Community School District is looking at creative ways to fill gaps in order to provide students with the education they need.

Director of Special Education Megan Allen said there are 22 openings for special education teachers from Pre-K to 12th grade. About half of those openings are in the three high schools.

“We have one middle school in pretty rough shape and then in elementary we have a sprinkling of vacancies but not anything like high school,” Allen said. “High school is definitely the worst.”

This isn’t just a Waterloo problem, according to Amy Knupp, the executive director of special education for Central Rivers Area Education Agency. The AEA oversees 53 school districts and, with Waterloo being the largest, Knupp said that is one of the reasons for the higher number of vacancies. There are just over 10,000 students in the district.

Knupp said, with the shortage, she thinks Waterloo School has a “laser focus” on providing students with the education they need.

“I would not say kids are not getting what they need at all,” she said. “(The district is) always talking about it and figuring out how to help meet all kids’ needs.”

Allen said the number of students in special education classes are higher than they were before COVID-19. She also said children’s needs are much more complex, with an increase in social and behavioral needs.

Some of these behaviors include faster escalation and heightened emotions like extreme frustration. Other kids have issues with self control and being able to problem solve.

Teaching children with behavioral issues can lead to teacher burnout quicker than teaching children with academic concerns, Allen said. Along with teaching children with more complex issues, class sizes are also growing.

Allen said the ideal classroom size is three to four students in an elementary class and six to eight students in middle and high school classes. She said in some cases, elementary classes now have five to six students and middle and high schools have eight to 10 students.

Vanessa Slight, a special education teacher at Hoover Middle School, said she has six students in her class this year and hasn’t experienced any burnout yet.

“The first part of the school year, you always hit the ground running,” Slight said. “This year feels like we’re running just a little bit faster to keep caught up.”

Both Knupp and Allen said they are seeing increases in the number of younger students – such as preschool and kindergarten – needing individual education plans. They blame that on the pandemic.

Children entering those grades would have been babies and toddlers when COVID-19 hit the U.S. in early 2020. With limited or no access to daycares due to safety concerns, or with parents being able to work from home, many of these children didn’t have much exposure to other children, or any other people for that matter.

“When kids show up for kindergarten, they have no awareness,” Allen said about the students starting school this year. “It’s kind of like some people are still quarantining. Not necessarily quarantine but like, just really comfortable at home.”

Knupp said the AEA also didn’t have access to children entering their first years of school due to students staying home and learning virtually.

“We didn’t have the ability to put interventions in place,” Knupp said. “We did the best we could but virtually it’s a little hard for kids in that age group to pay attention.”

Allen said she’s also seeing this issue in grades where children developed and changed during the pandemic, such as the period between middle school and high school.

“If I were to look at a population of eighth graders right now and think, like, ‘What the heck’s going on?’ I would reflect and say, ‘Oh, they missed all of the end of their fifth grade year,’” she explained.

She, along with Knupp, said the district and the AEA are doing what they can to bring more help into the special education classrooms.

“You can’t match a teacher,” Knupp said. “But I think Waterloo does a good job at looking at all programs creatively and figuring out what the needs are and getting down to addressing those particular needs.”

One creative way to gain more educators, Allen said, is utilizing the University of Northern Iowa. She said they’re recruiting education students for their pre-service training.

With the program, the district is taking these students and allowing them to be paid part-time paraeducators. Allen said the position will give these students real experience in a special education classroom. In turn, she hopes this will help students deal with future burnout, saying that she hears young teachers say they experience burnout because they didn’t have enough real-world experience while in school.

She said with a student’s practicum, they would come into a building for an hour and work with a small group of kids.

“Typically, we pick the kids that are going to cooperate … so that the teacher can learn how to be a teacher,” she said. “We aren’t picking the kiddos that might be put on their roster when they do get a real job.”

She said this in turn will create “super qualified” teachers.

Other ways to work around the shortage is by putting more children in classrooms with teachers who have more seniority and in turn giving those teachers more planning time. That planning time would be used to file paperwork and contact students’ families.

Allen is hoping the district can help support paraeducators already in their district obtain their special education degree. She said about 75% of paraeducators work in special education classrooms.

“We have, in every school, amazing people that care for kids and they’re so good at their job,” she said. “So I think we could really do a better job of ‘growing our own’ … because we have a lot of people already in-house that we could help in their journey to become a teacher.”

The district is also looking at teachers who have special education degrees but work in general education positions.

As for the current special education teachers, Allen said there are a lot of ideas to provide incentives for them but “haven’t found the right solution, yet.”

