Waterloo Schools sets vote on use of sales tax revenues

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Community Schools will ask voters to approve potential uses for future proceeds from its 1% sales tax revenues during a March 3 referendum.

The Board of Education set the date for the vote on the revenue purpose statement at a Jan. 16 special session.

Funds from the sales tax, also known as Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, helped pay for renovation projects at Orange and Becker elementaries and the building of the Career Center. The next project will be at Lowell Elementary School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

School districts have been required to provide the revenue statements and get voter approval for them since 2004. The lengthy statement covers a range of uses for the sales tax, which changed from a local option tax to a statewide tax in fiscal year 2008.

Waterloo currently receives $10.8 million each year which is adjusted annually based on total sales in Iowa, according to Waterloo Schools Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin.

“The SAVE program began in 1994 and by legislative action was recently extended from 2029 to 2050. The school district has an RPS through 2029 but is voting to extend it until 2050,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0