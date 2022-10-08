 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools sets parent/teacher conferences

Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — Parent/teacher conferences for all buildings in the Waterloo Community Schools will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.

School will not be in session Thursday and Friday.

Construction at the Waterloo Career Center Extension

