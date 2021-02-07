 Skip to main content
Waterloo Schools seeks spending increase to cover asbestos work
Waterloo Schools seeks spending increase to cover asbestos work

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools hopes to boost its budget authority to cover costs of dealing with environmental hazards during the past 16 months.

The Board of Education Monday will consider submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $133,671 in modified allowable growth related to the costs of projects at four schools since October 2019.

The board will meet electronically at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in accessing the meeting should send a request to Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org.

Asbestos inspection and removal at the original Lowell Elementary School, which has since been demolished, accounts for the bulk of the expense. There were also asbestos inspections at Bunger Middle School and the Expo High School tunnel. In addition, lead abatement work was done at East High School.

Advanced Environmental of Waterloo was hired for all of the work.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin, in a board memo, noted that approval by the state committee would increase the unspent balance of the school district’s authorized budget but not generate additional funds. The district could fund the costs through its cash reserve levy during the 2021-22 fiscal year.



