WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider submitting a state application to fund programs for students at risk of dropping out.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
According to a board memo, Waterloo Community Schools is eligible for $5.32 million in modified supplemental aid during 2019-20. The money would fund its 12 programs for at-risk students.
District officials are recommending the board submit an application for $3.63 million in additional budget authority to the School Budget Review Committee. If approved, Waterloo Schools would raise the funds through property taxes. The district must provide a 25 percent match of $1.21 million through state aid and property tax funds.
An estimated $485,000 in supplemental funding will also be available to the district, based on a formula involving the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch.
Money would go toward credit recovery and after-school programs, the alternative learning center, and a number of intensive guidance and support programs.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold public hearings on the sale or disposal of a house at 5643 Kimball Ave., which is south of Orange Elementary School, and asbestos removal at the former Longfellow School. The board is also expected to approve listing the house for sale and seeking bids for asbestos removal.
- Accept donations of $13,633 from the Waterloo Community Foundation/LORAL Trust for six reading-related projects proposed by teachers at four district schools.
- Approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Waterloo to purchase salt for snow and ice control purposes. Salt will cost $82 per ton and salt/sand mixture will cost $58 per ton loaded into district vehicle.
- Approve the resignation of Rachel Savage as principal of Bunger Middle School, effective July 1. She is leaving to become superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District.
- Hold a Partners in Education signing ceremony between West High School and Hope City Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.