WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is seeking increased budget authority for dropout prevention programs.
The Board of Education Monday approved submitting an application for $3.63 million in modified allowable growth funding to the state’s School Budget Review Committee. The budget authority, to be funded through property taxes, would be part of up to $5.32 million set aside for the at-risk student education programs in 2019-20.
“It’s a local decision by the school board,” said Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, to fund the programs with an amount equal to 5 percent of the district’s “basic budget.” That budget amount is determined by a set state per-student cost.
“It’s all property tax; it’s not shared by state aid,” added Coughlin. Other per-student funding is a mix of state aid and local property tax levies. If approved by the state, the district must provide a 25 percent match of $1.21 million for the at-risk programs using those per-student funds.
An estimated $485,000 in supplemental funding also will be available to the district, based on a formula involving the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price meals, bringing the total up to $5.32 million. Collectively, the three funding streams equal are the district’s modified supplemental amount.
Officials won’t be required to decide exactly which programs will use the funding or develop a budget until later. For the current year, though, 12 programs use the funds in four areas: credit recovery programs, after school programs, the alternative learning center and intensive guidance and supports.
In other business, the board approved listing for sale a house at 5643 Kimball Ave., south of Orange Elementary, and seeking bids for removal of asbestos from the former Longfellow School.
During a public hearing related to the house, former owner and developer Buzz Anderson asked about the timeline of any potential sale, which would also include moving it off the property. “It’s our preference to move forward as quickly as we can,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman, noting they usually receive bids for about three weeks.
She added, “Having that house gone might determine the traffic patterns at the school” as Anderson develops the surrounding land. If no bids are received, the district would seek permission from the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission to demolish the house.
The board also accepted donations totaling $13,633 from the Waterloo Community Foundation’s LORAL Trust for six reading-related projects at four district schools. They include Bunger Middle School, Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, and Kittrell and Highland elementary schools.
Michelle Temeyer, foundation executive director, said the trust’s name is an acronym for Love Of Reading And Learning. She said a project at Highland, which is receiving $1,500, will have students creating audio books for use by people in other countries. A project at Kittrell, which is receiving $1,437, will allow teachers to tailor reading matter to the appropriate level for each student in class, allowing all of them to participate more fully.
Bunger is receiving $500 and Cunningham is receiving $10,196. No information was available on projects at those schools.
