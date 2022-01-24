Waterloo Schools seeking nearly $150,000 in state preschool funds due to COVID-19 impact

WATERLOO — As the number of children in Waterloo Community Schools' preschool program rebounds following a COVID-19 related drop, officials are looking to the state for nearly $150,000 in funding assistance.

The Board of Education Monday approved submitting a request to the School Budget Review Committee for an additional $144,540 to operate its voluntary 4-year-old preschool program.

"This is an action that is a little unique," Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Schools' chief financial officer, told the board.

Typically, the state committee approves budget authority that districts can use to levy property taxes for excess expenses already incurred. But a law approved during the last legislative session allows districts whose preschool program enrollment was negatively impacted by the pandemic to seek state funds that can be used during the current year. It taps Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars in the state’s Education Stabilization Fund to cover the requests in this situation.

Districts receive state per pupil dollars of $3,613.50, half of the total for kindergarten through 12th-grade students, to fund 4-year-old preschool.

"Our funding always comes from the previous year's enrollment," said Coughlin. So when a significant number of parents didn't send their children to the district's preschools in the fall of 2020, it meant less money was available for the current year.

"It did go down about 95 kids and then bounced back (by) 40," he noted, of enrollment during the previous and current years. This fall's count was 463 children compared to 423 in 2020. That difference multiplied by the per pupil amount accounts for the request to the state.

In other business, the board approved:

A three-year 5 gigabit per second internet service contract with Mediacom at a monthly cost of $2,250 after the company submitted the lowest of three bids. E-rate assistance from the Universal Service Fund, though, could offset 90% of the cost and bring it down to $225 per month.

The purchase of $259,487 in network equipment from Goldfield Telecom, $121,414 in wireless access points from Aercor Wireless, and $53,955 in voicemail system and services from Tri-City Communications to be used in the expanded Waterloo Career Center as well as at other district schools. E-rate funding totaling $323,766 will be sought to help offset the purchase prices.

A facility committee request to begin negotiations with Durham School Services for a one-year extension of its 2019-2022 busing contract. District officials will also develop a request for proposals during the coming months for a bus contract starting in 2023-24.

