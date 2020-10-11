 Skip to main content
Waterloo Schools seeking budget authority increases for English learner, special education programs
Waterloo Schools seeking budget authority increases for English learner, special education programs

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider asking the state for increased budget authority related to English language learner and special education costs.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

To address the board with public comments, submit them in writing to Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or mail them to Waterloo Schools, Attn: Pam Arndorfer, 1516 Washington Street, Waterloo, IA 50702. The comments must be received no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday.

People may also register with Arndorfer through the email address or at (319) 433-1874 by 2 p.m. Monday to attend the board meeting in person. Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Waterloo Community Schools’ expenditures for the special education program exceeded revenues during the past year as reimbursement for Medicaid services declined due to shutdowns related to COVID-19.

The program had a deficit of $677,366.

The board will consider submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for modified allowable growth and supplemental aid for that amount.

If the allowable growth request is approved, it will increase the unspent balance of the authorized budget. The board can choose to fund this through its cash reserve levy.

For Waterloo Schools’ limited English proficient students’ program, the board will consider submitting a request to the state committee for $1.82 million in modified allowable growth.

That would provide 100% spending authority for last year’s actual program costs. The increase would be funded by fiscal year 2021-22 cash reserve levies.

As of last spring, the district had enrolled about 1,189 full-time equivalent English language learners.



