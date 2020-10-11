Waterloo Schools seeking budget authority increases for English learner, special education programs

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider asking the state for increased budget authority related to English language learner and special education costs.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

To address the board with public comments, submit them in writing to Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or mail them to Waterloo Schools, Attn: Pam Arndorfer, 1516 Washington Street, Waterloo, IA 50702. The comments must be received no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday.

People may also register with Arndorfer through the email address or at (319) 433-1874 by 2 p.m. Monday to attend the board meeting in person. Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Waterloo Community Schools’ expenditures for the special education program exceeded revenues during the past year as reimbursement for Medicaid services declined due to shutdowns related to COVID-19.

The program had a deficit of $677,366.

The board will consider submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for modified allowable growth and supplemental aid for that amount.