WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is seeking more than $800,000 in increased spending authority from the state for English learners and open-enrolled students.
The Board of Education on Monday authorized submitting an application to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $811,110 in modified allowable growth. Approval by the committee would increase the district’s 2018-19 budget authority, which allows for spending more of its existing funds.
The largest share of the request totals $452,486 for 67.9 students who open enrolled out of the district this year but weren’t part of the 2017 certified enrollment count. Waterloo Schools is required to pass state funding for those students onto the districts where they attend, but state funds are based on last year’s count. The increased budget authority allows access to more of the district’s reserves to make those payments.
“We will take that money and send it to other districts,” said Michael Coughlin, the districts chief financial officer.
The remainder of $358,625 will allow for continued English learner programming beyond five years for 242 students who are not native speakers. Districts must request additional budget authority equal to the weighted funding level for students who need the services more than five years.
Coughlin noted that the district has the option of recouping the additional funds it will spend this year through an increase in the 2019-20 cash reserve levy.
“You can approve the application of raising the spending authority. It does not force you to fund it,” he said.
Board members also approved submitting applications to the state committee for special education administrative costs at River Hills School in Cedar Falls and Bremwood School’s Lied Education Center in Waverly next year. A consortium of districts that use the Central Rivers Area Education Agency-run schools cover prorated portions of the costs based on the number of their students who attend. Waterloo Schools’ portion is $48,928 at River Hills and $6,230 at Bremwood.
“It is not allowable to pay for a special principal for special education unless they’re in a separate building,” said Coughlin. “The SBRC allows all of the districts together to offset the cost of the administration and take it out of special education costs.”
