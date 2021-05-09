Waterloo Schools seeking boost in budget authority

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is seeking to increase its budget authority by more than $200,000 for program start-up costs at the career center during the current fiscal year.
The Board of Education Monday will consider authorizing an appearance before the state’s School Budget Review Committee to request $227,179 in modified supplemental aid.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing will be required for those attending in person.
Start-up costs at the Waterloo Career Center have been identified in four programs -- teacher preparation, anatomy, biomedical technician and emergency medical. In addition, there has been new administrator costs.
According to a board memo, the district is making the request to strengthen its unspent authorized balance, which is projected to drop with an enrollment decline. In February, the board approved seeking $1.19 million in modified supplemental aid for the previous four years of start-up costs at the center. The district received all but about $90,000 of that request, according to a report on the committee's actions.
If the district receives the additional authority, officials will consider funding it through the cash reserve levy.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- Further postponement of action on the 2021-22 school nursing agreement. It was first postponed last month when members didn't agree on the change in staffing recommended by the administration.
- An $8,333 monthly lease plus utilities and ground maintenance for 2021-22 on Central Rivers Area Education Agency's former conference center. That will allow the district to continue temporarily housing Lowell Elementary in the Cedar Falls facility through January as a new building is constructed for the school. The rate is $100,000 per year, but it can be terminated with 30 days notice.
