Waterloo Schools seeking boost in budget authority

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is seeking to increase its budget authority by more than $200,000 for program start-up costs at the career center during the current fiscal year.

The Board of Education Monday will consider authorizing an appearance before the state’s School Budget Review Committee to request $227,179 in modified supplemental aid.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing will be required for those attending in person.

Start-up costs at the Waterloo Career Center have been identified in four programs -- teacher preparation, anatomy, biomedical technician and emergency medical. In addition, there has been new administrator costs.

According to a board memo, the district is making the request to strengthen its unspent authorized balance, which is projected to drop with an enrollment decline. In February, the board approved seeking $1.19 million in modified supplemental aid for the previous four years of start-up costs at the center. The district received all but about $90,000 of that request, according to a report on the committee's actions.

If the district receives the additional authority, officials will consider funding it through the cash reserve levy.