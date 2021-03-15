Waterloo Schools seeking at least $19 million in lawsuit over Lowell Elementary insurance settlement

Lowell was built in 1931 with an addition constructed during a multi-year construction process between 2004 and 2007. Most of the school was re-roofed during this time, as well.

According to the lawsuit, "the collapse occurred because the hidden, internal layer of Lowell's exterior walls was too weak to support the snow and ice that had accumulated on the roof during the storm. The mortar inside that layer had deteriorated over time. ... There was no outward indication that there was pervasive mortar deterioration, and there was no reason for the District to anticipate a roof collapse."

In its response, the insurance company acknowledged that its representatives had inspected the property prior to the collapse, but denied the allegation that the collapse could not have been anticipated. The defendant also denied an assertion by the district that "the internal mortar throughout the areas of the school constructed in 1931 was likely to have deteriorated to the same extent" as the collapsed area. However, the company agreed that the deterioration made the building "unsafe for ordinary occupancy without remediation."