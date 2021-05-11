Waterloo Schools seeking a budget authority boost of over $225,000 for career center start-up costs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The SBRC was wowed,” Coughlin noted. “They were absolutely on board with everything the district is doing.”

He thought it was best to bring the center’s start-up costs during 2020-21 to the committee as soon as possible after the previous appearance since a June meeting was added to the schedule. Those have been identified in four programs — teacher preparation, anatomy, biomedical technician and emergency medical. In addition, there has been new administrator costs.

Coughlin expects to return in future years as construction begins on an expansion of the career center, which will be able to grow from 18 programs to 30 when it’s completed. “All of these programs, as they start up will be eligible,” he noted.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the first one or two new programs could launch as early as next spring or summer as workers finish up building the addition.

In other business, the board approved several agreements related to the upcoming issuance of $35 million in sales tax revenue refunding bonds. Those include a financial services agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. of Des Moines, an engagement letter with underwriter D.A. Davidson & Co. of Denver, Colo., and a legal services engagement agreement with Ahlers Cooney of Des Moines.