Waterloo Schools seeking a budget authority boost of over $225,000 for career center start-up costs

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will again request an increase in its budget authority for career center startup costs, this time from the current year.
The Board of Education Monday authorized an appearance before the state’s School Budget Review Committee to request $227,179 in modified supplemental aid. If approved, district officials will consider funding the increase through the cash reserve levy, which would strengthen the budget’s unspent authorized balance.
“This is just an extension of the application we brought to SBRC a month (to) six weeks ago,” said Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer.
In March, the committee approved a $1.1 million budget authority boost for the Waterloo Career Center’s first four years of operation. This was an unusual request, since the committee typically awards increases in advance for estimated costs.
“I wasn’t really aware that was a program we could go to the SBRC to get the initial allowable growth to fund that,” he said, explaining why those requests weren’t made in advance of each year. But the committee liked Waterloo Schools’ career education mission and its accomplishments so far at the center.
“The SBRC was wowed,” Coughlin noted. “They were absolutely on board with everything the district is doing.”
He thought it was best to bring the center’s start-up costs during 2020-21 to the committee as soon as possible after the previous appearance since a June meeting was added to the schedule. Those have been identified in four programs — teacher preparation, anatomy, biomedical technician and emergency medical. In addition, there has been new administrator costs.
Coughlin expects to return in future years as construction begins on an expansion of the career center, which will be able to grow from 18 programs to 30 when it’s completed. “All of these programs, as they start up will be eligible,” he noted.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the first one or two new programs could launch as early as next spring or summer as workers finish up building the addition.
In other business, the board approved several agreements related to the upcoming issuance of $35 million in sales tax revenue refunding bonds. Those include a financial services agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. of Des Moines, an engagement letter with underwriter D.A. Davidson & Co. of Denver, Colo., and a legal services engagement agreement with Ahlers Cooney of Des Moines.
The proposed issuance will consolidate 2013 bond and a 2017 bond refunding issues. Combined, there is an “estimated savings of about $2 million on the payback,” said Coughlin. A public hearing on the matter will be held May 24.