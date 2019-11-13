WATERLOO — Enrollment is up for the middle and high schools in Waterloo.
The official enrollment count for the 2019-20 school year showed 10,384 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the district’s 18 schools and other specialty programs. That’s 88 more students than last year.
While enrollment increased by 52 students at the middle schools and 67 at the high school level, the district’s 11 elementary schools saw a decline of 31 students.
Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the numbers are what she was expecting. Lindaman and other officials pay close attention to the birth rates each year at Waterloo hospitals. About 35% of all babies born in Waterloo, Lindaman said, will attend Waterloo Schools.
“It’s been a trend for a long, long time,” she said.
Enrollment numbers will be used to determine per-pupil state funding for the district in the 2020-21 school year.
The Waterloo Career Center, with 14 career pathways, is seeing a sharp increase in enrollment for next semester. Students signed up to secure college credit and career training this semester totaled around 350 students, while 650-700 students are signed up for the spring 2020 courses.
Lindaman said numbers increase in the spring because each year the center adds new programs in the fall, attracting more students for the spring semester. This fall the center gained an electrician and plumbing program.
“Now that the new rooms are built, they increase very quickly with enrollment,” she said.
The district promotes the Career Center as early as elementary grades. This year all fifth-graders will get a tour of the facility.
“It’s just a new way of learning for kids and it really sets them up for life after high school,” she said.
