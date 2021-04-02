Waterloo Schools releases details on 2021 graduation ceremonies

WATERLOO — More details are being made available about in-person graduation ceremonies for Waterloo Community Schools' class of 2021.

Expo, West and East high schools will each hold commencement at 6 p.m. on the dates originally planned. That is May 24 for Expo, May 25 for West and May 27 for East.

East and West graduations will be held at Young Arena, 125 Commercial St. Expo’s graduation will be held at the school building, 1410 Independence Ave.

Each graduate will be given four wristbands. A graduate’s guests will be asked to sit together and socially distance between groups as much as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who do not need all four wristbands are asked to return unused ones to their school’s office. Any returned bands will be redistributed via a lottery drawing for those who request additional guests.

While the arena’s skating rink ice will be fully covered, graduates should be aware of potentially cooler temperatures on the floor of the arena as they select attire for the ceremony.

Ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Waterloo Community Schools' Facebook page, where the videos will be permanently located to view and share.