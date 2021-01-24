 Skip to main content
Waterloo Schools receiving $125,000 donation from foundation for COVID-19 relief
WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is receiving a donation for COVID-19 relief from a foundation set up to support the district.

The Board of Education Monday will accept $125,000 from the Waterloo Schools Foundation when it meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Anyone wishing to address the board with public comments must register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday. Those attending the meeting in person will be required to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The foundation is allocating a total of $60,000 to be distributed between school buildings, according to a board memo. Each school will receive a base amount with additional funding for enrollment and the percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced-price lunches.

The other $65,000 is for technology expenses incurred because of the coronavirus.

Funding was provided by the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Guernsey Charitable Foundation and the Ross Christensen Family Fund. 

In other business, the board will consider these technology-related items:

  • A three-year five gigabits per second internet service contract with Unite Private Networks starting July 1. The cost per month would be $277 if the district receives a 90% e-rate discount from the Universal Service Administrative Company, which helps schools fund technology.
  • A contract with Van Maanen Technology for fiber optic and structured network cabling work at Poyner Elementary, George Washington Carver Academy and Bunger Middle School. Cost would be $38,585 if an e-rate discount of $32,797 is approved. 
  • The purchase of various computer networking equipment. Costs would include $94,544 for network equipment from Goldfield Telecom, $11,466 for small form-factor pluggable transceivers from Heartland Business Systems and $57,768 for wireless access points from Aercor Wireless. The district will apply for $139,211 to assist with the purchase.
