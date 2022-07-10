Waterloo Schools receives grant to establish health careers apprenticeship

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is receiving a $176,762 state grant to establish an apprenticeship program in health careers.

The Board of Education on Monday will accept the recently awarded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program grant. The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The apprenticeship program introduces health care opportunities to high school students, starting with certified nursing assistant positions. They could qualify for other paid health care jobs, as well, before graduating from high school.

Students enrolled in the Waterloo Career Center’s nurse’s aide program will be placed into care centers and hospitals in the area. The school hopes 30 students will become CNAs through the program.

During the meeting, which will be the first for new Superintendent Jared Smith, the board will also consider approving an $87,480 solid waste management contract with Republic Services, the lowest of two bids received. The other one was for $135,348.

The district operates an in-house program but is switching to an outside company. According to a board memo, the district’s garbage truck is at the end of its lifespan. Repairing it would cost more than a new truck, which would take 10-12 months to deliver.

In other business, the board will set an Aug. 8 public hearing on the proposed plans and specifications to renovate East High School’s east parking lot and consider approving bids. The project scope includes an asphalt overlay, a concrete ramp, stairs, sidewalk improvements and lighting upgrades. Bids will be opened Aug. 2.

The board approved an $85,000 asphalt overlay for the school’s north parking lot during a June 28 special session.