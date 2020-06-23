Waterloo Schools purchasing Chromebooks for all elementary students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Monday night, the Waterloo Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of 2,000 Chromebooks to ensure each student in grades 1-5 will have a personal device for the upcoming school year.

Currently all middle and high school students (grades 6-12) are issued a Chromebook during the school year for online learning in and out of the buildings, and that program was extended due to the COVID-19 shutdown to allow students to keep their devices at home during the summer.

Federal CARES funding can be used to pay for the large technology purchase, with devices expected to arrive in a month. Each student will be issued a Chromebook in time for learning when school starts in August, regardless of whether instruction is done in-person or virtually.

A technology solution for our early learners in preschool and kindergarten is still being finalized.

“COVID-19 has changed education and the way we offer instruction forever, and technology is a big part of that," said Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent. "Additionally, we need to be ready to provide continuous learning for all students in the upcoming school year, despite interruptions that could happen to our school calendar. This is a significant part of that plan."