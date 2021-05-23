Waterloo Schools proposes $1 million cut from planned property tax askings in next year

WATERLOO — Federal stimulus funds are allowing Waterloo Community Schools to reduce its planned property tax collections by $1 million for the coming fiscal year.

The Board of Education Monday will consider the recommendation of the finance committee to recertify the 2021-22 budget with total tax askings of $39.41 million. A budget that included $40.41 million in property tax revenues had been approved on April 12. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The board meets electronically at 4 p.m. Anyone who wishes to access the meeting electronically should contact Pam Arndorfer at (319) 433-1874 or arndorferp@waterlooschools.org.

School districts must certify their budgets by April 15 each year. An option to adjust the budget lower is available for a short period after the Legislature adjourns, which happened just before midnight Wednesday.

The district was able to take the unusual step of revising its budget after certification due to the amount of money received through multiple rounds of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund approved by Congress during the past year.