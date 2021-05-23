Waterloo Schools proposes $1 million cut from planned property tax askings in next year

WATERLOO — Federal stimulus funds are allowing Waterloo Community Schools to reduce its planned property tax collections by $1 million for the coming fiscal year.
The Board of Education Monday will consider the recommendation of the finance committee to recertify the 2021-22 budget with total tax askings of $39.41 million. A budget that included $40.41 million in property tax revenues had been approved on April 12. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
School districts must certify their budgets by April 15 each year. An option to adjust the budget lower is available for a short period after the Legislature adjourns, which happened just before midnight Wednesday.
The district was able to take the unusual step of revising its budget after certification due to the amount of money received through multiple rounds of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund approved by Congress during the past year.
“In this current budget consideration, with the infusion of federal ESSER funding, it has been recommended to lower the property tax amount by $1,000,000,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman and Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin wrote in a board memo. This would be done by reducing the tax rate 36 cents to just under $13.85 per $1,000 of taxable value.
The previously approved budget represents a $524,654 or 1.32% increase in overall property taxes. It maintained a tax rate of about $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value for a third year. The revised amount, if approved by the board, will reduce tax collections from the current year by $475,346 or 1.19%.
Reducing tax collections would not change the district’s total budget of $214.76 million for the next year.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider approving a school nursing agreement with UnityPoint Health-Waterloo after initially postponing a decision last month. Administrators are recommending adding about $211,000 more in cost to the contract than they had originally proposed. The $2.01 million contract would include 19 nurses – up eight from the current year and four more than originally proposed – and 17 health assistants, down two from the current year.
- Hold a public hearing and consider setting a July 8 date to sell approximately $31.91 million in sales tax revenue refunding bonds. The proposed issuance will consolidate 2013 bond and 2017 bond refunding issues with an estimated $2 million savings in repayments.