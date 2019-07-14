WATERLOO — New uses may soon be sought for two former school properties.
The Board of Education Monday will hold a public hearing on disposal of the Longfellow Elementary School property and set a hearing for the Devonshire School land. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
In addition, the board is expected to approve listing the Longfellow lot for sale and authorize Superintendent Jane Lindaman to negotiate with any interested parties for Waterloo Community Schools.
Demolition of Longfellow, at 233 Edwards St., is slated to begin in August after asbestos removal is complete. The property would be listed once that work is finished, likely by October. Devonshire, which was at 515 Devonshire Drive, was demolished in the fall of 2017.
Other board business includes:
- Renewing contracts totaling $509,656 with seven community early childhood care providers for 177 4-year-old placements in the state-funded voluntary preschool program. Children receive 10 hours of services each week at no cost to participating families. Five of the providers have endorsed early childhood teachers while the other two receive itinerant services from a district teacher to help them meet Iowa’s quality performance preschool standards.
- Approving a contract with the Cedar Valley’s Promise Empowerment group to provide 12 4-year-old preschool placements for families whose income prevents them from accessing early childhood education. Under the contract, the group will provide funding of $51,776 so the children can attend preschool.
- Participating in the Iowa Association of School Boards safety group plan, which provides comprehensive insurance for the district with an annual premium of $1.37 million.
- Adopting five textbooks at a total cost of $28,534 for various high school career and technical education programs in the area of family and consumer sciences.
- Recognizing Grace Baptist Church as a new Partner in Education with Lou Henry Elementary School.
- Approving the resignation of Comfort Akwaji as the district’s director of curriculum.
