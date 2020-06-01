Waterloo Schools preparing for educational changes caused by school shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Education in the Waterloo Community Schools is going to look different post-pandemic.

Students have spent the final months of this school year outside of the classroom. Some completed the voluntary assignments provided by their teachers, but many did not.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman said teachers and administrators are left with the “huge task” of preparing to educate students who, although they’re in the same grade, may face a widening achievement gap. Waterloo Schools has been working for years to address such gaps between students based on factors such as race or ethnicity, family income, English learning needs and disabilities. But with differences in how students approached learning opportunities at home and online this spring, some of those gaps may grow.

“Over the summer we’re going to work to really identify essential standards and prioritize the standards, the concepts and skills,” said Lindaman, noting it is important from an equity standpoint to ensure every student is exposed to such teaching. “We’re going to have to more than ever personalize the learning.”

She added, “For the kids who have bigger gaps, our focus is going to be accelerating learning for them. You’re going to have to learn more, you’re going to have to learn quicker.”