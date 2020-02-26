Waterloo Schools prepare for Lowell demolition

WATERLOO – Waterloo Schools officials have firmed up plans to demolish Lowell Elementary School.
Lehman Trucking and Excavating of Waterloo was approved by the Board of Education on Monday night to take on the asbestos removal and demolition project with a low basis bid of $299,744. The project is set to begin in April and be completed by June. Dan Channer with the Iowa chapter of American Institue of Architects said the “price is right on target” compared with past Orange and Longfellow building demolitions.
While the administration has not yet reached an agreement with the insurance company, EMC of Des Moines, officials are moving ahead with preserving some of the artifacts from the nearly 90-year-old building at 1628 Washington St.
The school was home to several unique features that were well-known in the community, including a unique water fountain and fireplace.
“There are certain things we would love to incorporate into our new building if we could,” Lindaman said.
Most classroom items were removed when the school was deemed unsafe and classes moved temporarily to the Central Rivers Education Agency’s former conference center and special education buildings at 3706 and 3712 Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls. Classes will remain at that location until the opening of the new Lowell School, planned for the fall of 2021.
The district plans to create tributes in the new building for items that cannot be salvaged. Video has been taken of the entire building during the insurance process and could be used as a possible documentary item, Lindaman said.
“Lowell has some unique features that you wouldn’t find in other buildings,” she said.
