WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District will see increased revenue from tax dollars in 2027 after a physical plant and equipment levy was approved by voters.

A special election was held Tuesday to continue the district’s property tax levy that goes toward constructing, remodeling and repairing school facilities until 2037. The measure passed overwhelmingly, with 71% voting in favor and 29% voting against it. The vote needed a majority to pass.

A small number of residents voted in the election. Only 2.75% of all eligible voters, or 1,301 people, cast a ballot. There are 47,299 eligible voters within the school district.

Superintendent Jared Smith was excited to hear the election result and also excited for the future.

“This will allow us a lot more ability to meet the needs of our students, our staff and our buildings,” he said. “It just shows how much support there is for the schools right now.”

The PPEL passed Tuesday night is a change from what has been in place since 1999. For more than two decades, the levy’s tax rate has been 67 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. Starting in July 2027, that amount will be doubled – to $1.34. Until that time, taxpayers will still pay the 67 cents.

Along with a voter-approved levy, there is also a board approved levy at 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. Currently, this results in taxpayers paying $1 per $1,000 of taxable value. In 2027, this will increase to $1.67.

The $1 levy generates $3.18 million per year of revenue. With a $1.67 levy, $5.32 million would be generated each year.

After learning of the vote, Smith said he was texting with school board members talking about the new possibilities the district has that give them more options in the future.

“This just allows us to give students the best educational experience we can,” he said. “It’s huge for us. It helps us put us on a level playing field with other districts.”

Smith said that taxpayers who are worried their taxes will go up have a legitimate concern but he said they should look at the school’s history on its tax rate.

“We’ve kept it the same or brought it down,” he said. “Our track record will show for anyone who’s concerned that we will do whatever we can … to see that goal through.”

Some past projects used with PPEL funds include upgrading the science labs at West and East high schools, resurfacing and renovating bleachers at East’s track, upgrading gym floors in multiple schools, updating playgrounds and upgrading athletic fields.

Some future uses for the money could include heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades at East and West high schools; creating a district bus fleet for athletic and field trips; repairing concrete at Memorial Stadium; and replacing water mains at Central Middle School.

