WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is beginning to grapple with a new Iowa law that requires guardians to consent to a gender, pronoun or name change for their students.

Senate File 496 is a sweeping education reform bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May. The bill includes prohibitions on instruction regarding sexual orientation and gender identity, prohibits “sexually explicit” books in libraries and classrooms and dictates staff must notify a parent or guardian if a student asks to use a new name or pronoun.

There already has been one change request by a parent, according to the district.

The school and its licensed employees also cannot knowingly give false or misleading information to a guardian about a student’s gender identity or intent to transition. Violating the law two or more times can cost employees their teaching license.

In a policy review meeting Wednesday, administrators got a first look at the district’s take on the law. The proposed policies are similar to guidance provided by the Iowa Association of School Boards. No formal guidance has been given by the state Department of Education.

“Waterloo is attempting to be very proactive,” Sheena Canady, director of student and at-risk services, said during the virtual meeting. “There’s a lot of gray area and a lot of unknown in terms of what language of the laws is suggesting or mandating.”

She believes the law is “vague intentionally.”

The district plans to send a letter to parents – called a report of student disclosure of identity – when a student asks a licensed employee to either make an accommodation that is “intended to affirm the student’s identity” or to use a name, pronoun or gender identity different than that listed on the school registration form. The form would list the student’s stated preference.

If a guardian wants to amend the student’s registration paperwork to allow the requested change, they must file a form with the district. The form’s language matches the Iowa Association of School Boards’ reference manual.

A guardian who permits the student’s request must send a letter to the district approving the change.

That doesn’t apply only to transgender or nonbinary students. If Michael wants to be called Mike or Samantha wants to be called Sam, paperwork must be filled out.

School board member Stacie Mills requested the term “identity” be changed to “identification” so LGBTQ+ students don’t “feel targeted.” She also asked what will happen if a child threatens suicide when a teacher intends to notify parents.

“If a district knows, we have to continuously find a way to take care of our kids but also abide by the law,” Canady said. “We’re asking these tough questions to what extent can we also protect our kids in this, and hopefully we’ll get some good answers.”

Clarity is what everyone wished for in the meeting. The district and the Iowa State Education Association say they’ve sought guidance from their lawyers, but even their lawyers have more questions than answers.

One major gray area is what happens if a child confides to unlicensed staff about their gender, pronouns or name. The law only applies to licensed employees such as teachers or administrators.

Board secretary Pam Arndorfer said the district is seeking legal clarification on this issue and how licensed staff could use that information. She wondered if a licensed professional can advise a student to have that conversation with someone at the health office or contracted services, such as Success Street.

“The law does say that there are consequences, for a lack of a better term, for school districts that knowingly do not relay that information,” she said. “Where is that line?”

Canady said the district is working with its director of equity, inclusion and belonging – Gina Weekley – to develop a list of resources that can support students without breaking the law.

Another aspect of SF496 discussed in the meeting is instructional materials used in the classroom, as opposed to books that can be checked out of school libraries.

A major area of discussion was guidelines materials, which must follow rules about religion, racism, sexism, age, ideology, profanity and sex, and “controversial issues.”

Material regarding religion must be unbiased. Material on racism must present a diversity of race, custom, culture and belief as a positive aspect of a nation’s heritage. Material on sexism must reflect sensitivity to individuals without preference or bias and must comply with all laws.

Material on age must include various age groups. Material on ideology must “not be selected with the intention to sway reader judgment.” Materials that include profanity and sex must comply with laws and will be subjected to a test of “literary merit and reality” by librarians and licensed staff. Materials containing controversial issues must include “a balanced collection representing various views.”

Questions were raised about age-appropriate material for advanced classes such as International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement programs. If material is deemed provocative, teachers must have backup reading ready.

Mills questioned why there wasn’t guidance on accurate portrayal of history.

“We’re in the middle of that fight,” said Sara Kavalier, a teacher and member of the Waterloo Education Association. She teaches AP and advanced literature classes at West High School. “It will probably be updated, but we’re still in that war.”

The review committee is the first step before the proposed policies come to the Board of Education. Arndorfer said it will probably be on the Sept. 11 school board agenda.