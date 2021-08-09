Waterloo Schools planning, seeking input on use of nearly $34 million in federal relief funds

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is gathering input into its use of $33.88 million in federal relief funds intended to help with recovery from the impact of COVID-19.
The money was allocated earlier this year based on districts’ eligibility for Title I, Part A funding after passage of the American Rescue Plan through the third round of Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding. Title I provides districts with money based on the percentage of low-income students they serve.
Waterloo Schools’ staff were surveyed in the spring on ideas for uses of the money and officials have met with a parent group to talk about their ideas. Another survey is about to go out to staff and the public looking for further input. Gathering ideas from the community is required under the legislation.
“We are working really hard at meeting the intent of the law and the spirit of the law,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education Monday. She noted there are certain expenses that are allowed and others that are required. For example, 20% of the money needs to be used to address student learning loss.
“We do not know what we’ll spend all the money on,” she added. The funding can be used through 2024.
Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, said the district has identified “three key buckets” of funding through staff input so far. Those would address loss of instructional time, student achievement and promoting equity. Among the ideas are identifying more instructional time, using classroom technology, looking at class sizes and digging into student racial data on achievement.
“This is an exciting time, exciting time for community engagement,” he said.
Lindaman said as the district began planning, officials learned that the state would help fund some of its proposed recovery work. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in June that Waterloo Schools would receive another $3 million for a pilot program to close the achievement gap in literacy and math among young students, particularly minorities.
“We’re really early in the stages of getting this solidified,” said Lindaman.
Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, said the district has “been in that situation forever” of trying to find funds for certain initiatives to improve the education it provides. “In the next few years, that is not the question,” he said, suggesting the ESSER money will allow Waterloo Schools to “think in broader terms” of how to enhance learning.
“It is an exciting time, but it is a time to be really responsible,” he said.
Board member Lyle Schmitt said along with holding summer school and developing other standard interventions for struggling students, the district also needs to look at implementing programs that it hasn’t done before.
“So, I’m wondering if we shouldn’t set aside a certain number of dollars for out-of-the-box thinking,” he explained.
“We believe the same thing,” said Lindaman, noting officials are already talking about similar ideas. Supplementary building budgets and a pot of discretionary funds that principals or groups of teachers could apply for and use on innovative programs are some of the ways she outlined to do that.
“If there’s something amazing out of that, we would want to replicate that,” she said. “This is the time to pursue some pilot – maybe a little more risky – ideas.”
In other business, the board approved:
- An $895,752 contract with the Tri-County Child and Family Development Council Inc. for 2021-22 to provide Head Start early childhood services to 174 district students ages 4 and younger. That is a 1.5% increase in the cost over the past year. Classrooms are located at the Elk Run Early Childhood Center as well as Kittrell, Orange, Lincoln and Irving elementary schools.
- Spending $94,563 for replacement kits in two Project Lead the Way middle school exploratory classes, automation and robotics and medical detectives, which started five years ago. Purchases include 39 VEX V5 kits for automation and robotics at a cost of $64,467 and 36 medical detective kits at a cost of $30,096.