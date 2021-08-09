Waterloo Schools planning, seeking input on use of nearly $34 million in federal relief funds

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is gathering input into its use of $33.88 million in federal relief funds intended to help with recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The money was allocated earlier this year based on districts’ eligibility for Title I, Part A funding after passage of the American Rescue Plan through the third round of Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding. Title I provides districts with money based on the percentage of low-income students they serve.

Waterloo Schools’ staff were surveyed in the spring on ideas for uses of the money and officials have met with a parent group to talk about their ideas. Another survey is about to go out to staff and the public looking for further input. Gathering ideas from the community is required under the legislation.

“We are working really hard at meeting the intent of the law and the spirit of the law,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education Monday. She noted there are certain expenses that are allowed and others that are required. For example, 20% of the money needs to be used to address student learning loss.

“We do not know what we’ll spend all the money on,” she added. The funding can be used through 2024.