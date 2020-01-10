Waterloo Schools plan to preserve Lowell Elementary memories, artifacts

School officials say crews are carefully planning how and when to salvage some the building’s elements before demolition.

“If we can safely remove any of the features we will do so. If we cannot we will do something to create a tribute so we can carry those features into the new school,” Lindaman said.

Items that cannot be removed will be recorded and incorporated into the new building with high-resolution photographs.

The school board will set a date for a hearing on the project at its Monday meeting.

Lindaman anticipates demolition to be completed by May and construction to begin immediately following to allow the doors to open for the 2021-22 school year.

Despite a pending settlement with the insurance company, construction of the new school will be paid for using 1% sales tax funds and will not increase property taxes, according to Lindaman.

District officials have been working with the district’s insurance company, EMC of Des Moines, for almost a year to reach a mutually agreed upon valuation for the existing building, but remain stalemated. The district is moving ahead with plans to construct a new school despite not having reached a settlement.