Waterloo Schools' opportunity came at 'perfect time' for new superintendent

WATERLOO — Jared Smith wasn’t looking for a way to get back to Waterloo Community Schools when he heard the district needed a new superintendent.

He told employees and parents who initially reached out about the position that he wasn’t ready to leave South Tama County Community Schools, where he has been superintendent since 2018. But Smith, who grew up in Waterloo and once worked for the district, began considering the possibility of applying for the job.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about it, talked to people whose opinions I trust,” the 39-year-old said in an interview. “It made sense the more I thought about it.”

In the end, he noted, “I think it was just kind of the perfect time.”

He was among 22 people who submitted applications for the opening and was chosen as one of six semifinalists and four finalists interviewed by the Board of Education. On Thursday, the board extended Smith a contract and announced Monday that he had verbally accepted the offer. Formal approval of the new superintendent’s contract is expected at the board’s Feb. 14 meeting.

Since the announcement, he’s gotten congratulations from “a lot of people” via text and social media.

“It’s been overwhelming,” he said. “I’m absolutely excited and honored to have gotten the position. I’m excited to get up there again.”

The 2000 graduate of West High School was a teacher in Florida and Chicago for four years before returning to Iowa in 2008 as a building administrator in Fort Dodge. He then served as assistant principal at East High School in Waterloo from 2012 to 2016. He was principal of Muscatine High School prior to becoming superintendent in Tama.

His mom and dad both still live in the Cedar Valley, along with two of his four siblings.

As Smith prepares to begin leading his second school district July 1, he wants “to build relationships with some of the employees, with the community; learn about things going on and see how I can bring some of my experiences, my ideas to add them to what’s already going on.

“The couple times I’ve transitioned (to new administrative positions), I always find value in visiting the district and participating in conversations, meetings, reaching out to start building relationships,” he said. Retiring Superintendent Jane Lindaman is among those Smith expects to be talking to. “We’ve already had some conversations, Dr. Lindaman and I, (about) how she can help.”

Things won’t be too different when he starts the job.

“Really, it’s going to be listening, again,” said Smith. “I’m not just saying that. I’ve learned that you don’t make big changes right away. ...

“You’ve got to start with listening and understanding, making sure you wrap your head around (various concerns) before making changes.”

A written entry plan he shared with The Courier includes meeting with a wide variety of district employees, community members and other stakeholders during the first six weeks. By the end of this year, he plans to make in-person contact with all 1,400 Waterloo Schools’ employees through a combination of focus groups and visits, both formal and informal.

“The key themes and patterns that emerge during those conversations will help guide our district vision work in the years ahead,” he wrote.

Smith also plans to continue a practice he started as South Tama superintendent: Sending a personal handwritten postcard to every district student on their birthday. The list of about 1,500 students in South Tama will grow to more than 10,000 in Waterloo.

