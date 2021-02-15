Waterloo Schools one of three state career academy grant winners

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools was one of three $1 million competitive grant winners announced Monday through the state's Career Academy Incentive Fund.

The grants from the Iowa Department of Education are intended to prepare more high school students for success in college, post-secondary training and the workforce.

Eastern Iowa and Indian Hills community colleges were also awarded grants to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new and expanded regional centers.

Students benefit from industry partnerships, earn high school and college credit, and gain technical and traditional academic skills offered through career and technical education programs. According to a news release from the state, the incentive fund aligns with the Future Ready Iowa goal of 70% of the workforce having education or training beyond high school by 2025. This is the second round of awards.

Gov. Kim Reynolds commended the grant winners.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}