Waterloo Schools officials working to prevent future incidents at Wahlert, Dubuque games

WATERLOO — Superintendent Jane Lindaman said Monday that conversations have continued with administrators of Dubuque’s Catholic school system over allegedly racist behavior at a December basketball game.

She talked about those efforts during Waterloo Community Schools’ Board of Education meeting ahead of a Tuesday girls’ basketball game between West and Wahlert high schools.

“We have continued since December to have conversations,” said Lindaman, both internally and with Wahlert principals and the Holy Family Catholic Schools’ chief administrator. “We’re really just trying to open the channels of communication to make sure that students understand we have their backs.”

East High School fans alleged incidents occurred during a girls’ basketball game against Wahlert in Dubuque on Dec. 21. Accusations surfaced the next day on social media and included a video. A post from a person on Facebook said the Wahlert student section was yelling the N-word and other derogatory terms, calling the Waterloo athletes monkeys, and making monkey and barking sounds.

Within days, Holy Family officials released a statement saying their investigation showed there is “no credible evidence” that its students acted inappropriately during the game. Waterloo Schools’ officials said at the time they were investigating the incident, but never came out with a public statement about their findings.

Monday’s comments from Lindaman and Kingsley Botchway, the district’s chief officer of human resources and equity, addressed that statement and how Waterloo Schools is approaching the situation. Botchway suggested the school’s statement “was probably not the best” response to the situation.

“There seemed to be a lack of understanding of the gravity of this situation,” he said, noting that East’s Black fans and athletes experienced “racial trauma and pain” because of comments and actions they experienced or perceived. “There are additional conversations that have yet to happen.”

“We’ve had several conversations ahead of (Tuesday’s) game,” said Lindaman, with Holy Family officials. In addition, “we have done some work” on student expectations. Since the incident, “an administrative presence” has been part of Waterloo games at any Dubuque school to provide additional support.

“The community needs to hear that,” said board member Endya Johnson, noting it looked like the district dropped the ball after the incident. “Planting this foundation is so key because we can’t do this every year.”

She said there needs to be a stronger response in the future. The “biggest thing” people want to know after the incidents, said Johnson, is “if something does happen will there be consequences?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.